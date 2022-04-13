Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

BIREF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 162,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,911. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

