BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. 562,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in BlackLine by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

