Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

