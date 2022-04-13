BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 430.75 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.23. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 453 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of £169.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

