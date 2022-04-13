BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 430.75 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.23. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 453 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of £169.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
