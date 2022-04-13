BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 389.7% in March

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE BIT opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

