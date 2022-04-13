BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE MIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,982. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.