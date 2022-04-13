BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE MIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,982. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

