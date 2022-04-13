BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 1,086.2% in March

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 1,086.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $14.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
