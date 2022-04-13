BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,316. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

