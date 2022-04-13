BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $714.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $746.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

