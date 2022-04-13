BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BST traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,416 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

