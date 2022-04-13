BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE BKSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 15,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
