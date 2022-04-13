Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 60,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,337. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) by 902.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.