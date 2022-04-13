Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of BE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 2,550,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.