BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.56.
Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.