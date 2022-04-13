BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDI. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$279.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.48. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$3.15 and a one year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at C$547,110.52. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,509. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

