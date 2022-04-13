BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

FSR stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $3,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

