BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

General Motors stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 779.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

