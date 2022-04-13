BNP Paribas Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Hold

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of SMEGF remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

