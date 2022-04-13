BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 78.0% in March

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,428. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

