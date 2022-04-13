Boenning Scattergood Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

