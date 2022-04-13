BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $105,595,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.