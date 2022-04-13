Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $420.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $442.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.07.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $376.83 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.