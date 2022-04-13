Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 165,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

