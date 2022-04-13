Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

BDN opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

