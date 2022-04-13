BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE LND opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

