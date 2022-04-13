BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE LND opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
