Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.54.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,119,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

