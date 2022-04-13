Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,119,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.