BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRBL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

