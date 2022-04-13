Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
