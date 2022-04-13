Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.