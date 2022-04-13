Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

BWB opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $460.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

