British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.94).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.93. British Land has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35).

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Insiders acquired a total of 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $867,406 in the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

