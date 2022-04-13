Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.51) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 817.50 ($10.65) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 828.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 878.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

