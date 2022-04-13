Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.95. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadway Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.