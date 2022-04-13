Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.95. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
