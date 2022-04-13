Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report $487.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 281,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.