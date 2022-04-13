Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 965.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $66.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

