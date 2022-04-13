Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

