Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.85 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

