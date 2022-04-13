Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $14.35 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

