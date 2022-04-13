Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.74.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

