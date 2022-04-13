Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.90). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25).

FRLN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,640. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

