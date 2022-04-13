Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.52 Million

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to report sales of $356.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.74 million to $363.90 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

