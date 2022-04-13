Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

GBCI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 324,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

