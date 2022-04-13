Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.63 EPS

Brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.76. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.77. 75,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,642. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $472.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.