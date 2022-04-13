Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to post sales of $42.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the highest is $46.70 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $26.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $504,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

