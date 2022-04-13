Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.45). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NSTG stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 457,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.