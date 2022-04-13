Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.66). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32,134.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.