Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.