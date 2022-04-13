Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $8,397,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.81. Skillz has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $24.88.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

