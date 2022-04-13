Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Announce -$1.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 2,652,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

