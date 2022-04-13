Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Announce -$1.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 2,652,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
