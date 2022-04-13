Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Clorox reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Clorox stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,218. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average of $159.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

